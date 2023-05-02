IOL Chemicals shares rise after March quarter profitability improves, margin at near two-year high

2 Min(s) Read
EBITDA margin for the period came in at a seven-quarter high of 16.2 percent, expanding 830 basis points from last year's figure of 7.9 percent.
Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and speciality chemicals, rose nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit doubled year-on-year for the March quarter.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Revenue for the quarter rose by 3 percent from last year to Rs 587 crore, led by a recovery in the pharma segment, followed by chemicals.
Operating profit or EBITDA doubled from last year to Rs 95 crore from Rs 45 crore last year. Net profit also doubled to Rs 64.8 crore from Rs 29.7 crore last year.