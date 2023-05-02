IOL Chemicals shares rise after March quarter profitability improves, margin at near two-year high

EBITDA margin for the period came in at a seven-quarter high of 16.2 percent, expanding 830 basis points from last year's figure of 7.9 percent.

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and speciality chemicals, rose nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit doubled year-on-year for the March quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose by 3 percent from last year to Rs 587 crore, led by a recovery in the pharma segment, followed by chemicals.