Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIOL Chemicals shares rise after March quarter profitability improves, margin at near two year high

IOL Chemicals shares rise after March quarter profitability improves, margin at near two-year high

IOL Chemicals shares rise after March quarter profitability improves, margin at near two-year high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 3:46:18 PM IST (Published)

EBITDA margin for the period came in at a seven-quarter high of 16.2 percent, expanding 830 basis points from last year's figure of 7.9 percent.

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and speciality chemicals, rose nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit doubled year-on-year for the March quarter.

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Revenue for the quarter rose by 3 percent from last year to Rs 587 crore, led by a recovery in the pharma segment, followed by chemicals.

Operating profit or EBITDA doubled from last year to Rs 95 crore from Rs 45 crore last year. Net profit also doubled to Rs 64.8 crore from Rs 29.7 crore last year.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X