IOL Chemicals gets nod to export paracetamol in European market

The company’s product portfolio includes APIs- Ibuprofen, Metformin, Fenofibrate, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, Paracetamol and specialty chemicals such as Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene, Mono Chloro Acetic Acid and Acetyl Chloride

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOL), a manufacturer of pharmaceutical (APIs) and specialty chemicals, has received the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare’s (EDQM) Certificate of Suitability (CEP) to export paracetamol in the European market. Paracetamol is utilised commonly in medication prescribed for pain relief and to treat fever.

The certification issued by the EDQM verifies the compliance of pharmaceutical substances and with this backing, IOL will now be able to export paracetamol to the European continent.