IOL Chemicals gets nod to export paracetamol in European market

By Sudarshan Kumar  May 8, 2023 1:21:12 PM IST (Published)

The company’s product portfolio includes APIs- Ibuprofen, Metformin, Fenofibrate, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, Paracetamol and specialty chemicals such as Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene, Mono Chloro Acetic Acid and Acetyl Chloride

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOL), a manufacturer of pharmaceutical (APIs) and specialty chemicals, has received the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare’s (EDQM) Certificate of Suitability (CEP) to export paracetamol in the European market. Paracetamol is utilised commonly in medication prescribed for pain relief and to treat fever.

The certification issued by the EDQM verifies the compliance of pharmaceutical substances and with this backing, IOL will now be able to export paracetamol to the European continent.
The company has started commercial production of the same in 2022 in its Punjab-based facility where it is also backward integrated to produce the key starting material for paracetamol. At present, IOL has a total capacity of 3,600 tonnes to produce paracetamol.
X