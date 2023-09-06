Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment

Investcorp, a prominent global alternative investment firm, announced on Wednesday (September 6) that it has successfully completed its investment journey with Safari Industries, achieving an impressive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 102 percent.

The firm's strategic approach led to a substantial return on investment, with Investcorp realising a total return of Rs 285 crore, translating to a remarkable 3.8x multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC) from its Safari Industries venture.

Investcorp executed partial exits from the company in three tranches, culminating in this final and highly successful exit.

In February 2021, Investcorp invested Rs 75 crore in Safari Industries, a leading luggage brand in India. During its partnership with Safari Industries, Investcorp played a pivotal role in facilitating the company's growth and expansion initiatives.

Notably, Safari Industries increased its production capacity and expanded its physical stores into new and underserved markets across India.

Gaurav Sharma, head of private equity India at Investcorp, said, "Collaborating with Sudhir Jatia’s visionary leadership and dedicated team has been a rewarding journey, and this partnership is a testament to Investcorp's commitment to investing in companies with strong growth potential."

Sudhir Jatia, chief executive and managing director of Safari Industries, said, working with Investcorp has been an incredible journey. Their partnership and unwavering support have been crucial in propelling Safari Industries to new heights, bringing both scale and success to our endeavors.

This successful exit from Safari Industries follows Investcorp's exit from the prominent eyecare hospital chain, ASG Eye Hospital, in September 2022.

The firm's strategic sale of its shareholding as part of a growth capital funding round of Rs 15 billion marked a significant milestone in India's private equity landscape, illustrating Investcorp's commitment to the Indian market.

Over the past four years, Investcorp has made investments in companies such as V-Ensure, NDR Warehousing, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolo, InCred, Citykart, NephroPlus, Unilog, XpressBees, and Safari Industries, consistently driving growth and value in its portfolio companies.

Shares of Safari Industries (India) Ltd ended at Rs 3,809.00, up by Rs 72.00, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.