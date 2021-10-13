Invesco says proposed deal with RIL was negotiated by promoters of Zee; rejects it was dilutive for shareholders

Invesco Developing Markets Fund has proposed a strategic merger of Zee Entertainment with Reliance Industries, while rejecting Zee's claim that the proposed deal was dilutive for shareholders.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund on Wednesday said that it had proposed a strategic merger of Zee Entertainment with Reliance Industries, while rejecting Zee's claim that the proposed deal was dilutive for shareholders.

“We reject in full the assertions made by Zee in its release on 12 October 2021. We specifically note that the implication that we as a shareholder would seek out a transaction for Zee that is dilutive to the long-term interests of ordinary shareholders, including ourselves, simply defies logic,” it said in a statement.

“We wish to make clear that the potential transaction proposed by Reliance (the “Strategic Group” referenced but not disclosed in the 12 October 2021 communication by Zee) was negotiated by and between Reliance and Mr. Goenka and others associated with Zee’s promoter family. The role of Invesco, as Zee’s single largest shareholder, was to help facilitate that potential transaction and nothing more,” it said.

"We have made various sincere efforts over the last two years to bring Zee back to good health. Discussions around strategic alignments have been just one part of this effort. Zee’s 12 October disclosure is yet another tactic to delay an EGM that will give shareholders their right under Indian law to vote for a slate of independent trustees and pave the way for a healthier future for Zee," the company further said.

The company added that it reiterate the confidence in the ability of Zee to realize its full potential with the strength of an independent board.

"The recent interest of Sony, as well as the previous interest of Reliance , should be a reminder to all Zee shareholders of the enormous value that lies in this company, much in contrast to its dismal performance under the current leadership and Board over the last few years," Invesco added.

Meanwhile, Zee on Tuesday said top shareholder Invesco's opposition to a proposed merger of the TV network with Sony's India unit is hypocritical because the US investment firm pitched a deal with similar terms earlier this year, news agency Reuters reported.

Invesco's "stance... runs contrary to the very deal Invesco was proposing itself a few months ago," Zee Entertainment Enterprises said in a statement, disclosing that proposal for the first time.

Disclosure:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.