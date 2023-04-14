Invesco likely to sell over 5 percent stake in Zee Entertainment via block deals

Invesco aims to raise Rs 1,130 crore through the stake sale. It is likely to sell the stake at Rs 199.80-208.15 per share, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

US investment firm Invesco is likely to offload a 5.65 percent stake in media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) via block deals on Monday (April 17), sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Invesco aims to raise Rs 1,130 crore through the stake sale. It is likely to sell the stake at Rs 199.80-208.15 per share (0-4 percent discount to the previous closing price of Rs 208.15 per share on the NSE), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Brokerage firm Kotak Securities is acting as the broker for the block trade.

Last year, Invesco had offloaded a 5.51 percent stake in Zee Entertainment. Over 1.84 crore shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange.