International Red Cross to sack around 1,500 people over budget cuts

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday said it would cut some 1,500 jobs and roll back operations in some locations amid on expected decline on budgets for humanitarian aid.

ICRC said its governing board last week approved $475.30 million in cost reductions over 2023 and early 2024.

"At least 20 of currently 350 locations around the world will close — where, for example, the area can be covered by another ICRC office, or where other humanitarian or development partners can take over. We will also be scaling back and closing some of our programmes."

As per the NGO, a mix of factors — end-of-year pledges by donors not coming and higher costs than planned in the last quarter of 2022 are the reasons for the cuts.

The international Red Cross was established way back in 1863 and provides humanitarian aid to victims of armed conflicts.

-With inputs from Reuters