International Red Cross to sack around 1,500 people over budget cuts

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday said it would cut some 1,500 jobs and roll back operations in some locations amid on expected decline on budgets for humanitarian aid.

ICRC said its governing board last week approved $475.30 million in cost reductions over 2023 and early 2024.

-With inputs from Reuters