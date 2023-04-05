International Red Cross to sack around 1,500 people over budget cuts

ICRC said its governing board last week approved 430 million CHF ($475.30 million) in cost reductions over 2023 and early 2024.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday said it would cut some 1,500 jobs and roll back operations in some locations amid on expected decline on budgets for humanitarian aid.
-With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Apr 5, 2023 4:18 PM IST
