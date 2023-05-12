Intellect Design Arena shares gain most in a year after reporting 20% revenue growth in March quarter

The current deal funnel was at Rs 7,041 crore (including Rs 5,248 crore from 173 opportunities) against Rs 7,031 crore in the December quarter.

Financial technology platform Intellect Design Arena Ltd. reported over 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue for the March quarter, sending its shares higher by more than 11 percent on Friday.

Revenue increased 20.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 615.4 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 509.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its operating profit or EBITDA rose 13 percent to Rs 135.5 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 120.8 crore a year ago.

However, EBITDA margin narrowed by 150 basis points from last year to 22.2 percent from 23.7 percent last year.

On the other hand, gross margin improved to 56.2 percent, compared to 55 percent in the December quarter, but lower than the 57.2 percent in the March quarter last year.

Net profit for the period declined by 5 percent from last year to Rs 90.65 crore.

The company achieved its 20 percent EBITDA margin guidance for financial year 2023, by reporting margin of 20.04 percent.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd has the world’s largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for Global leaders in Banking, Insurance, and Capital Markets.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 per share for the year ended on March 31, 2023.