English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIntellect Design Arena shares gain most in a year after reporting 20% revenue growth in March quarter

Intellect Design Arena shares gain most in a year after reporting 20% revenue growth in March quarter

Intellect Design Arena shares gain most in a year after reporting 20% revenue growth in March quarter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 12:55:49 PM IST (Published)

The current deal funnel was at Rs 7,041 crore (including Rs 5,248 crore from 173 opportunities) against Rs 7,031 crore in the December quarter.

Financial technology platform Intellect Design Arena Ltd. reported over 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue for the March quarter, sending its shares higher by more than 11 percent on Friday.

Live Tv

Loading...

Revenue increased 20.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 615.4 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 509.4 crore in the year-ago period.


Its operating profit or EBITDA rose 13 percent to Rs 135.5 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 120.8 crore a year ago.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X