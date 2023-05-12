Intellect Design Arena shares gain most in a year after reporting 20% revenue growth in March quarter

The current deal funnel was at Rs 7,041 crore (including Rs 5,248 crore from 173 opportunities) against Rs 7,031 crore in the December quarter.

Financial technology platform Intellect Design Arena Ltd. reported over 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue for the March quarter, sending its shares higher by more than 11 percent on Friday.

Revenue increased 20.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 615.4 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 509.4 crore in the year-ago period.