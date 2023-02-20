Domestic remittances constitute around 33-35% of total revenue: Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank has been a relative underperformer. It was listed in November 2021 at a 5 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 560 and since then, has been on the decline.

Fino is a fintech company offering digital financial products with a focus on payments. The key products that it provides include CASA account, debit cards, domestic remittances and micro-ATM facility, to name a few.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO at Fino Payments Bank, said, “Largely our revenue comes from the fact that through remittances which is one of our basic products, we provide nearly remittance is worth Rs 3,500 crore to 4000 crore a month. This constitutes around 33-35 percent of our total revenue as on date. Out of the balance roughly around 20-21 percent comes from the cash withdrawal businesses.”

The company gets a fee on selling these products on the platform — a major revenue for the company.

It has an asset-light model with a wide network of merchants like kirana or small shop owners and is largely a rural-focused payment bank with 70 percent of physical access points in rural areas.

Gupta stated that the company has been a profitable entity for last two or three years.

He said, “Our objective is to grow the business. We see there is a big opportunity, somewhere around 600- 700 million people are in very under-banked segments so to say.”

Gupta mentioned that the company provides as banking services such as cash withdrawal services, money remittance services, CMS, bill payments, recharges etc.

He said, “We have also started to open accounts for the last few years. So we provide a basic bank account for all our customers. We have also now started to get into lending and investments through partnerships with other ecosystem players in the in the in the country.”

