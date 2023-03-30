CNBC-TV18 special, Inside Out, brings in-depth analysis, deep dives into the financials and points out what are the risks and triggers for the stock going forward.

Nazara Technologies is the stock in focus. It is first of the new-age businesses to get listed two years back in March 2021. The shares saw a big surge – up 80 percent on the listing day but since then there has been a one-way downtick.

The company earns revenues via subscription – that is around 29 percent of the revenues, platform fees is around 20 percent, advertising revenues is around 14 percent and brand sponsorship and media rights at 37 percent.

In terms of the segmental breakup, eSports is 50 percent, Gamified early learning is 24 percent, AdTech is 14 percent, Real money gaming is at 5 percent, Telco subscription is at 5 percent and Freemium is at 2 percent.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD of Nazara Technologies, spoke about the company's diversified revenue models.

According to Mittersain, Nazara Technologies has a variety of revenue streams that include advertising revenues, sponsored revenues, in-app purchase revenues, and subscription revenues. Each of these revenue models works differently in different geographies and also varies depending on the product.

“Nazara is diversified by various revenue models. We cover advertising revenues, sponsored revenues, in-app purchase revenues, subscription revenues. So the way we build the company is to ensure that we have strong diversification across variety of revenue models and we keep monetizing across all these channels,” he said.

Mittersain also highlighted that subscription revenue models work exceptionally well in the United States, whereas in India, Nazara is monetizing fairly well through advertising.

“Subscription works well in US whereas we are able to monetize fairly well in the Indian markets today through advertising. Different revenue models work in different geographies and also different products,” he added.

Nazara Technologies' focus on diversifying its revenue models has helped the company stay ahead of the competition in the ever-changing mobile gaming industry. By leveraging different revenue streams, the company has been able to create a sustainable business model that can withstand market volatility and economic downturns.

