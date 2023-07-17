Inox Wind’s 3MW Turbine gets Type Certification from Germany, paves way for commercial launch

This suggests that the turbine has met the requirements for serial production and commissioning, Inox Wind said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The company’s wind turbine has a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW.

Wind energy solution provider Inox Wind on Monday said that its 3 megawatt (MW) wind turbine, with a booster capacity, has received a Type Certificate from Germany-based TUV SUD.

"With the Type Certification in place, we will commercially launch our 3 MW state-of-the-art WTG, which will be the backbone of our future growth," Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said.

The certification process by TUV SUD comprises rigorous testing and verification by the internationally recognised standard and the Type Certificate issued is valid across the globe.

Inox Wind’s 3 MW turbine features a 100 m tubular tower and 145 m rotor diameter, which is one of the largest in its class. It offers one of the lowest costs of energy on a per unit basis considering its compact design, which resulted in lower costs of production, transport, and logistics as well as installation.

Inox Wind, part of the $5 billion Inox GFL Group, is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In June, Wind Energy announced it received the board's approval of its merger with Inox Wind.