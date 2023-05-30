Inox Wind gains 6% on bagging 150 MW order from NTPC Renewable Energy 

With this, the total orders awarded to Inox Wind to date from NTPC stands at 550 MW, the company said in a release.

Shares of Inox Wind surged as much as 7 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company bagged an order for a 150 megawatt (MW) wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd., an arm of state-run NTPC. The new project will be set up in Gujarat.

As per the order, Inox Wind will supply and install existing as well as new technology state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Generators. Additionally, the wind energy solution provider will be responsible for the operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

This addition will contribute to the expansion of Inox Wind's O&M fleet, enhancing overall profitability, according to Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind.

India has set ambitious targets for renewable energy, aiming to reach 175 GW by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030.

Inox Wind, a part of the $5 billion Inox GFL Group, is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing independent power producers, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors.

In November 2021, Inox Wind received an order of 150 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, which is the green energy business arm of NTPC Ltd.

The wind power project was to be executed on a turnkey basis at the Dayapar site, Kutch district in Gujarat. It was scheduled to be commissioned by April 2023.