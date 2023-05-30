Inox Wind gains 6% on bagging 150 MW order from NTPC Renewable Energy 

English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 1:56:02 PM IST (Published)

    Shares of Inox Wind surged as much as 7 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company bagged an order for a 150 megawatt (MW) wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd., an arm of state-run NTPC. The new project will be set up in Gujarat.

    As per the order, Inox Wind will supply and install existing as well as new technology state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Generators. Additionally, the wind energy solution provider will be responsible for the operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.


    With this, the total orders awarded to Inox Wind to date from NTPC stands at 550 MW, the company said in a release.

