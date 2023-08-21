CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsInox Green Energy shares gain after Rs 40 crore order win from NLC India

Inox Green Energy shares gain after Rs 40 crore order win from NLC India

The scope of the order consists of comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) including a power evacuation system, for a period of five years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 21, 2023 12:31:33 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Inox Green Energy shares gain after Rs 40 crore order win from NLC India
Shares of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. rose over three per cent on Monday after the company's arm bagged an order from NLC India for the operation and maintenance of its 51MW WTG portfolio in Tamil Nadu.

Share Market Live


The order has been secured by its subsidiary I-Fox Windtechnik from the state-run company, Inox Green said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
The scope of the order consists of comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) including a power evacuation system, for a period of five years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period.
"We are progressing towards our goal of reaching a WTG O&M portfolio of 6GW by financial year 2026, through a mix of organic and inorganic growth," SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green Energy Services, said.
Inox Green, a part of the Inox GFL Group, is one of the leading wind power operations and maintenance service providers in the country with a fleet size of around 3 GW. It provides long-term O&M services for wind projects and NLC India is a Navratna public sector undertaking of the Government of India.
In December 2022, Inox Green announced the acquisition of an independent wind turbine operation and maintenance services provider for an undisclosed amount. This was Inox Green's first-ever acquisition.
The firm signed a term sheet to acquire a majority stake in the O&M Wind Services provider with a 230+ MW fleet that operates mostly in South India.
Shares of Inox Green Energy are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 68.30.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Inox Green EnergyNLC India

Recommended Articles

View All
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X