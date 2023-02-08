Profitability is top priority for founders in 2023: InnoVen Capital Survey

There is a clear shift in focus from growth to profitability, with an emphasis on building sustainable business models. For the first time in seven years, founders have shown a greater preference for profitability overgrowth in the survey.

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital has put out its annual India Startup Outlook Report with insights from over 120 startup founders across sectors like Fintech, SaaS, logistics ecommerce, healthtech, and more. The report offers a compelling view of the current state of the Indian startup ecosystem.

71 percent of founders who attempted to raise funds in 2022 had a positive experience, a significant drop from 92 percent in 2021. 58 percent expect the fundraising environment to be even tougher in 2023.

There is a clear shift in focus from growth to profitability, with an emphasis on building sustainable business models.

For the first time in seven years, founders have shown a greater preference for profitability overgrowth in the survey. 55 percent prioritise profitability, compared to just 17 percent in 2021. 19 percent of founders report being EBITDA profitable, while 62 percent aim to achieve that goal within the next 2 years, an increase from 51 percent last year.

63 percent of founders see a domestic IPO as the most likely mode of exit, and 70 percent are open to having a professional CEO run their business at some point, down from 81 percent in 2021.

Ashish Sharma, Managing Partner, InnoVen Capital India added, “2022 was a challenging year for the startup ecosystem with an end to cheap money, rising interest rates and a challenging geopolitical environment. The positive aspect of the slowdown has been an increased appreciation for building sustainable business models."

The report also highlights the impact of the funding slowdown on Indian startups, with 85 percent of founders identifying focus on more sustainable business models as the most important outcome. Despite the slowdown, 75 percent expect to raise their next round of capital at a higher valuation, with Fintech being the most optimistic sector.

​Edtech was seen as the most overhyped, while Healthtech and Agritech were viewed as the most under-hyped.

Interestingly, Zerodha was chosen as the most admired startup for the third year in a row, with the Kamath brothers being the most admired founders.

Hiring plans are also expected to slow down this year, with only 38 percent of founders anticipating a higher pace. This is hardly surprising, given the fact that in 2022, Indian startups will have laid off nearly 20000 employees and the trend will continue in 2023.

Enterprise SaaS and Agritech founders are the most optimistic about hiring. The survey also revealed that finding quality talent remains a challenge for founders.

The issue of poor gender diversity remains persistent, with trends aligning with the previous year. 67 percent of the companies have less than 20 percent female representation in leadership positions and 38 percent have less than 10 percent women in their leadership team.

The majority of founders are still optimistic about the future of their businesses, despite facing challenges.​