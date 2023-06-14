CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIT stocks under pressure as JP Morgan reiterates its negative stance

IT stocks under pressure as JP Morgan reiterates its negative stance

IT stocks under pressure as JP Morgan reiterates its negative stance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 14, 2023 1:55:55 PM IST (Published)

At 11:47 am The S&P BSE Information Technology index was trading nearly half a per cent lower at 29,100.45 levels. NIFTY IT index was trading 0.49 percent down at 29,761.25.

Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and major IT services companies in India were under pressure on Wednesday. This drop came in response to a negative stance reiterated by foreign brokerage firm JP Morgan towards the entire IT services sector.

Live Tv

Loading...

The brokerage firm stated its expectation for disappointment in the first quarter of FY24 and current growth expectations for the second half of FY24 for every IT services firm.  Notably, JP Morgan has placed Infosys, TCS, and Mphasis on a negative catalyst watch.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X