IT stocks under pressure as JP Morgan reiterates its negative stance

At 11:47 am The S&P BSE Information Technology index was trading nearly half a per cent lower at 29,100.45 levels. NIFTY IT index was trading 0.49 percent down at 29,761.25.

Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and major IT services companies in India were under pressure on Wednesday. This drop came in response to a negative stance reiterated by foreign brokerage firm JP Morgan towards the entire IT services sector.

Live Tv

Loading...

The brokerage firm stated its expectation for disappointment in the first quarter of FY24 and current growth expectations for the second half of FY24 for every IT services firm. Notably, JP Morgan has placed Infosys, TCS, and Mphasis on a negative catalyst watch.