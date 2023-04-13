Infosys Vs TCS Earnings Analysis: Who is under a darker cloud?

Infosys has underperformed both the Nifty IT index, as well as TCS on a year-to-date basis, but still trades at a valuation of 21x.

Infosys and TCS, which together comprise 11 percent of the Nifty 50 index weightage, left the street unimpressed post their March-quarter results.

India's two biggest software services companies saw a miss on both revenue and margins during the March quarter. While TCS missed expectations, Infosys delivered a shocker.

In terms of revenue growth in constant currency terms, TCS saw growth of 0.6 percent sequentially, which was the worst performance by the company in 11 quarters. The last instance the company had such a figure was back in the Covid-hit quarter of April-June 2020.

Operating performance for both companies missed expectations in the quarter. TCS' EBIT margin of 24.5 percent was flat sequentially and missed expectations by 50 basis points, Infosys' EBIT margin of 21 percent also missed estimates by a similar quantum.

The bigger shocker from Infosys came on the guidance front. The company not only missed its own projection for financial year 2023, its guidance for financial year 2024 also missed expectations.

For the full year, Infosys expects constant currency revenue growth of 4-7 percent, which is lower than the 6-8 percent estimate. Infosys' EBIT margin for the year stood at 21 percent, which is the lower end of the 21-22 percent guidance.

The company expects EBIT margin for financial year 2024 to be between 20-22 percent, while a CNBC-TV18 poll expected the figure to be between 21-23 percent.

One must remember that in financial year 2023, companies had a very large wage bill due to bonuses, the war for talent, the need to hire and greater sub-contracting costs led to costs surging.

The expectation was that in financial year 2024, the supply-side situation will start easing. With headcount coming down and margin easing, expectations were that margins would improve. But looking at the guidance, it does not seem so.

So What Went Wrong For Both The Companies?

Gopinathan said that the company was anticipating constant currency revenue growth of 1.5-2 percent during the quarter and ended up with 0.6 percent. He attributed the miss to the decline in the North America business, particularly in the US.

BFSI, which is TCS' biggest segment by revenue, grew by 9.1 percent in the quarter, compared to 11.1 percent during the same period last year.

He further said that the unplanned ramp down took place in telecom, hi-tech, and retail segments, and within the financial segment, it came in the asset management and investment banking businesses.

"In addition we had some one-time revenue impact. While we saw some signs of stabilisation in March, the environment remains uncertain. This has led to our Q4 year on year growth of 8.8 percent in constant currency and quarter on quarter decline of 3.2 percent," he said.

Infosys saw net addition of 821 employees sequentially, while Infosys saw a reduction by over 3,600 employees. Attrition declined 120 basis points for TCS, while for Infosys, it declined by 340 basis points.

Finally, in terms of share price performance, Infosys has underperformed both the Nifty IT index, as well as TCS on a year-to-date basis, but still trades at a valuation of 21x.

The question therefore is, if IT companies are growing at 4-7 percent going by the Infosys guidance and if margins are not expanding as expected, what is the kind of valuation multiple one should ascribe to these companies?

Mihir Vora of Max Life Insurance believes an earnings downgrade cycle is in store for IT companies. He also said that this is not the time to call a bottom for the IT companies as the US economy is not completely out of the woods and things may probably get worse before they get better.

"The one data point that I would look for as a good signal from all IT companies, is hiring - not orderbook, nothing else, only hiring," Vora said.