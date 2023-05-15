Infosys’ top performing employees rewarded with allotment of over five lakh shares

Infosys has allotted over 5.11 lakh equity shares to its employees eligible under two schemes aimed at retaining top performing talent.

Tech behemoth Infosys allotted over 5.11 lakh equity shares to its employees eligible under two schemes on May 12, the firm announced in a stock exchange filing.

After the announcement on Friday post market hours, Infosys share price rose nearly a percent on BSE in early trade on May 15. In 2023 so far, the company’s stock has erased about 17 percent of investors’ wealth as against benchmark index Sensex which has gained 1.7 percent this year.