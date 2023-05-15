Breaking News
Nifty Bank crosses 44,000 intraday — 100 points off record high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsInfosys’ top performing employees rewarded with allotment of over five lakh shares

Infosys’ top performing employees rewarded with allotment of over five lakh shares

Infosys’ top performing employees rewarded with allotment of over five lakh shares
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 15, 2023 10:30:56 AM IST (Published)

Infosys has allotted over 5.11 lakh equity shares to its employees eligible under two schemes aimed at retaining top performing talent.

Tech behemoth Infosys allotted over 5.11 lakh equity shares to its employees eligible under two schemes on May 12, the firm announced in a stock exchange filing.

Live Tv

Loading...

After the announcement on Friday post market hours, Infosys share price rose nearly a percent on BSE in early trade on May 15. In 2023 so far, the company’s stock has erased about 17 percent of investors’ wealth as against benchmark index Sensex which has gained 1.7 percent this year.
Infosys has allotted 5,11,862 equity shares to its employees eligible under two schemes — 1,04,335 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan and 4,07,527 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X