Infosys to announce Q2 results on October 13

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Infosys Ltd ended at Rs 1,394.00, down by Rs 19.10, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys Ltd on Monday, October 3, said it will announce results for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022, on October 13.

The IT major is expected to declare a share buyback for the current fiscal (Q2 FY23). In a share buyback, a company buys its own outstanding shares in order to reduce the number of shares available for sale in the open market.

This can be a tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. The buyback of shares reduces the number of shares in circulation, which increases the value of the shares and the earnings per share (EPS).

The company gave a capital return of over Rs 24,100 crore (about $3.1 billion) in 2021-22 with a total dividend of Rs 31 per share along with a share buyback of over Rs 11,000 crore.