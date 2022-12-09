Top Indian IT stocks may drop, HCL Tech may be worst hit: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse expects HCL Tech to be at a risk of a fall of over 20 percent.
Credit Suisse expects India's top four Indian IT companies to fall between 10-27 percent with HCL Tech likely to be the worst hit. The firm believes that there is a high risk to revenue cut for financial year 2024 in case growth in the US slows down further.
Most Indian IT companies derive majority of their revenue from the North American market, particularly the US.
