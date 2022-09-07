Infosys, Spirit AeroSystems join hands to co-develop aerostructure

By CNBC-TV18

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has signed a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems Inc to co-innovate aerostructure and systems engineering services.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms & business, and regional jets.

The Bengaluru-based company will provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to Spirit AeroSystems.

This strategic collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship between the two organisations during which, Infosys has provided innovative design solutions for some of Spirit’s aerostructure programs.

Dr. Sean Black, Senior Vice President, and Chief Engineer, Engineering and Technology, Spirit AeroSystems, said, "Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys means we are well-positioned to co-innovate on critical stages of product development, ensuring we continue to pursue the highest standards in quality and airworthiness."

As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance.

Leveraging knowledge-based engineering and engineering automation, Infosys also aims to accelerate product development across the value stream.

In addition, Infosys will support Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and a robust certification process, contributing to the manufacture of innovative, lightweight, and more sustainable aircraft structures and components.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "With our investments in aerostructure engineering and next-gen technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud, we are confident of delivering compelling value to Spirit and take our collaboration to newer heights."

