Infosys shares dipped over 2 percent ahead of its April-June quarter earnings report. The stock closed 1.75 percent down from the previous close at Rs 1,506 on the BSE. The IT giant is expected to release its earnings report on Sunday.

Commenting on the performance of the stock, Devang Bhatt, IT lead analyst, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, said "The whole IT index was down today, the company that performed slightly better was because of the buyback, it will interesting to see the performance of the stock after the earnings data is released."

The tech services firm had reported a revenue of Rs 32,276 crore in the last quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal..

In the last quarter, the company said that it provided solutions in a range of domains, including digital banking , digital workplace transformation, and beauty and wellness, which resulted in a 12 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit.

In its earnings report for the March quarter, Infosys had said it had a client base of 1,741, of whom 110 were active. The company reported that it has 38 $100 million clients, 64 $50 million clients, 275 clients worth $10 million, and 853 clients worth $1 million.

Further, Infosys said its top 5 clients accounted for 11.8 percent of its revenue, while the top 10 accounted for 19.4 percent. Its top 25 clients contributed 35.4 percent of its revenues, the company said in the report.