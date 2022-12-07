Infosys share buyback opens today: Here's all you need to know

This is the company's fourth share buyback in the last five years.
Technology bellwether Infosys Ltd's share buyback, which was announced during the September quarter, has opened today. Infosys will be buying shares in the open market for until next month at a maximum price of Rs 1,850 a unit.
The given buyback (higher band) price takes the maximum buyback size to Rs 9,300 crore. The management of the company had mentioned that promoters will be participating in the buyback.
Infosys has a capital allocation policy to return 85 percent of its free cash flow (FCF) to its shareholders until financial year 2024 through a combination of dividends and buybacks.
Only the 2017 buyback that Infosys carried out was done through the tender route. The other three, including the current one, is being done through the open market.
An analysis done by ICICI Securities of the stock movements pre and post the buyback shows that there is no clear relation between price gains and the buyback announcement as per data for tier-1 IT companies.
Brokerage firm Nomura believes there will be a divergence in the operating performance of Indian IT services companies in the next financial year. It added that IT sector valuation has moderated significantly, and its premium to broader Indian markets has fallen in the past six months. However, it remains elevated when compared with long-term averages, and therefore, it is selective in its picks.
Shares of Infosys are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 1,620.50.
