Infosys share buyback opens today: Here's all you need to know

This is the company's fourth share buyback in the last five years.

Technology bellwether Infosys Ltd .'s share buyback, announced during the September quarter has opened today. Infosys will be buying shares in the open market for the next month at a maximum price of Rs 1,850.

The maximum price takes the maximum buyback size to Rs 9,300 crore. The management of the company had mentioned that promoters will be participating in the buyback.

Infosys has a capital allocation policy to return 85 percent of its free cash flow (FCF) to its shareholders until financial year 2024 through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

Only the 2017 buyback that Infosys carried out was done through the tender route. The other three, including the current one, is being done through the open market.

An analysis done by ICICI Securities of the stock movements pre and post the buyback shows that there is no clear relation between price gains and the buyback announcement as per data for tier-1 IT companies.

Shares of Infosys are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 1,620.50.