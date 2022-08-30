    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Infosys sells entire stake in US-based Trifacta for $12 million

    Shares of Infosys ended at Rs 1,493.20, up by Rs 31.20, or 2.13 percent on the BSE. India's second-largest IT services company had invested $4 million in Trifacta in 2016. Shares of Infosys ended at Rs 1,493.20, up by Rs 31.20, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

    India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Tuesday said it has divested its stake in data preparation software company Trifacta Inc for $12 million. The transaction was completed on August 29, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing on August 30.

    The company had invested $4 million in Trifacta in 2016 and has a minority holding not exceeding 20 percent of the outstanding share capital of the San Francisco-based company.

    Founded in 2012, Trifacta provides data wrangling software that enables non-technical users to easily transform data for analysis. Trifacta's investors include Accel, Greylock Partners, Ignition, and Cathay Innovation.

    Infosys reported a 3.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,360 crore for the April-June quarter. Its revenue rose by 23.6 percent to Rs 34,470 crore in the just-ended June quarter, from Rs 27,896 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

    Infosys has raised its full-year FY23 revenue guidance to 14-16 percent against the 13-15 percent it had projected earlier, backed by Q1 growth, and a strong demand outlook.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
