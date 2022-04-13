Infosys Q4 Results: From Union Bank's WhatsApp-based service to E.ON's digital workplace tranformation, here's what Infy did this quarter

Indian software services major Infosys on Thursday said it provided solutions in a range of domains, including digital banking, digital workplace tranformation, and beauty and wellness.

In its earnings reports for the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22, Infosys said it had an active client-base of 1,741, of whom 110 were active. The company reported that it has 38 $100 million clients, 64 $50 million clients, 275 clients worth $10 million, and 853 clients worth $1 million. Further, infosys said its top 5 clients accounted for 11.8 percent of its revenues, while the top 10 accounted for 19.4 percent. Its top 25 clients contributed 35.4 percent of its revenues, the company said in the report.

Finacle, Infosys' digital banking platform, helped Union Bank of India set up its WhatsApp Banking service, called Union Virtual Connect. " We expect this simple and convenient form of banking to add immense convenience to our customers and hope to see its rapid adoption in the months to come, said Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India.

Infosys also helped Nu Skin, a beauty and wellness company, achieve its goal of becoming a next-generation social commerce enterprise, the report said. Further, Infosys also collaborated with E.ON in its digital workplace transformation journey, supporting more than 75,000 people across 12 countries. " This collaboration cuts across services that include IT Service Desk, End User Devices, Unified Communication and Collaboration and IT Service Management. We are confident that this collaboration will be a great enabler in our ongoing digital transformation journey,” said, David Benkelberg, Head of User Services, E.ON.

Similarly, Infosys launched Infosys Metaverse Foundry, an integral part of Infosys Living Labs to accelerate enterprises’ ability to evolve and execute strategies for virtual-physical interconnections, and collaborated with Telenor Norway to transform its finance and supply chain operations.

“Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt-led cloud capabilities, powered by ‘One Infosys’ approach," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said. "We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys. With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive," he added.

