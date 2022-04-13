Infosys Q4 Results: Attrition rate climbs 2.2 points to 27.7%; 22,000 employees hired in quarter

Indian software major Infosys on Thursday reported a 2.2 percent quarterly increase in its attrition rate. In its earnings report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Infosys reported an attrition rate of 27.7 percent as against 25.5 percent reported in the previous quarter.

This was a massive 16.8 percent jump year-on-year -- in the correspondent quarter the previous fiscal, the attrition rate had stood at 10.9 percent.

In the report, Infosys said it added 21,948 employees to its workforce in the final quarter of the financial year 2021-22, taking the total headcount to 3,14,015 globally. Further, the software giant said it added 85,000 freshers to its payroll in FY22.

Of its total workforce, software professionals comprise 2,97,859, while 16,165 offer sales and support services. This was an increase of 20,917 and 1,031, respectively. Women employees comprised 39.6 percent of the workforce, the same as the previous quarter and a 1 percent increase YoY, the report stated.

Infosys was not the only software major to report a higher attrition -- Tata Consultancy Services, which announced its results on Tuesday, reported an increased attrition of 17.4 percent, which it said was higher than the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, TCS witnessed the highest-ever employee additions. Net additions in the quarter stood at 35,209 employees, which took the total employee headcount to 592,195. During the year, net addition of employees at TCS stood at an all-time high of 103,546.