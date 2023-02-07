Infosys sacks nearly 600 fresher employees for failing internal test: Report

Infosys has reportedly fired 600 fresher employees who failed to clear an internal assessment, a media report said days after Wipro let go of about 400 freshers in a similar manner.

An unverified Twitter user claimed, “Layoffs are still on #Infosys Called my friend. He is a fresher. 2 months back he got the offer. Now, they have fired 200 freshers from Hyderabad as they didn't clear the internal assessment test. Decrease your EXPENSES, use time for upgrading skill.”

Separately, fresher who was onboarded by Infosys in August 2022 told Business Today, “I was given training for SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 people passed the FA exam. Rest all of us were terminated two weeks ago. From the previous batch (freshers who were onboarded in July 2022 ), nearly 85 freshers were terminated out of 150 after failing the test.”

While the report did not put out a specific number, it has cited sources as saying that about 600 employees have been impacted. CNBC-TV18.com has reached out to Infosys and is awaiting a response.

The latest development comes months after several new recruits took to social media to say that IT firms including Wipro, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra were delaying their onboarding process

As per Business Today’s Monday report, a techie awaiting onboarding said, "Though I have a job offer from India's top IT company Infosys, I am still staring at a grim future. I already have a gap in my resume because of all the waiting and no income from the past several months. On top of that Infosys has not given any clarity on the timeline of onboarding. And now some of my friends who got onboarded are fired, that makes me feel scared about my prospects as it was always thought that the IT sector is a mass recruiter and there are always opportunities, but it is changing."

