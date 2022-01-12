Infosys jobs: IT major hires more than 12,000 in Q3, reports attrition rate of 25.5%

Information Technology services major Infosys Limited on Wednesday reported that it hired a total of 12,450 employees during the quarter ended December 31 of the 2021-22 fiscal. The company, in its quarterly earnings report, said it currently has a total workforce of 2,92,067.

Of the 12,450 employees hired in Q3FY22, software engineers comprise 12,024--a total of 42,755 were hired last calendar year. The company reported a total strength of 2,76,942 software engineers by the end of the latest quarter.

At the same time, 426 sales and support staff were hired in the latest quarter, as per the earnings report, and a total of 642 during 2021. At the end of Q3FY22, Infosys had 15.125 sales and support staff.

The company further reported that it added 41,363 employees year-on-year by the end of the third quarter.

According to the report, women employees comprised 39.6 percent of the company's total workforce, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.5 percent, and an annual increase of 1.3 percent.

As for utilisation of its talent pool, the company stated in the report that it deployed 23.8 percent of its employees onsite in the latest quarter, a slight increase of 0.2 percent QoQ, while 76.2 percent of employees were deployed offshore—again a 0.2 percent QoQ increase.

Infosys further reported a gross utilisation of its consolidated IT services employees--including trainees--of 82.7 percent, a 2.6 QoQ increase, and net utilisation (excluding trainees) of 88.5 percent, which was in fact a 0.7 percent drop QoQ.

The company reported 5.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in the voluntary attrition rate (for trailing twelve months) of IT services employees—25.5% as against 20.1% in Q2FY22.

On the hiring for the rest of the quarter, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, said, “We continue to prioritise investments in talent acquisition and development and have further increased our global graduate hiring programme to over 55,000 (up from 45,000) for FY22 to support our growth ambitions."

