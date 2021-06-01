Infosys insider trading: Sebi bans eight entities from buying, selling or dealing in securities Updated : June 01, 2021 17:29:05 IST The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned eight entities and individuals from trading in the stock market after they were held guilty of insider trading on Infosys stock. Published : June 01, 2021 04:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply