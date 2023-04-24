English
Infosys inks pact with Aramco to boost employee experience with AI

Infosys inks pact with Aramco to boost employee experience with AI
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 24, 2023 5:15:13 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Infosys Ltd ended at Rs 1,226.30, down by Rs 1.15, or 0.094 percent on the BSE.

The country's second-largest software exporter Infosys Ltd on Monday, April 24,  said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, to collaborate on accelerating their HR technology.

Together, Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics, scale the use of automation tools and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the company said in an exchange filing.
Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.
Additionally, Infosys aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps. This will attempt to help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company.
The collaboration also intends to work on analysing how automation can optimise repetitive tasks related to HR management through AI-powered learning, reducing time and effort in training delivery, the company said.
The AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels.
Faisal A. Al-Hajji, Senior Vice President of HR, Aramco, said, "At Aramco, we are constantly looking to improve employee experience and make our company the best place to work. This collaboration will allow us to explore ways to further upgrade our focus on customer-centricity and transform our digital HR offerings."
Ashiss Kumar Dash, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, and Energy, at Infosys, said through this collaboration, the company intends to bring the company's digital expertise and tools to Aramco’s HR practice to deliver a world-class employee experience.
"By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model," Dash added.
Shares of Infosys Ltd ended at Rs 1,226.30, down by Rs 1.15, or 0.094 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 24, 2023 5:14 PM IST
