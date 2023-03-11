Infosys ex-President Mohit Joshi appointed new Tech Mahindra MD and CEO; who is he?

Mohit Joshi will be serving in the role for a period of five years starting December 2023. He brings more than two decades of experience in the IT industry. In his 22 years at Infosys, Joshi has served as its President in his last role. He started at the company as a Senior Business Development Manager in 2000.

Tech Mahindra, India's sixth largest IT services company, has appointed former Infosys president Mohit Joshi as its new Managing Director and CEO. Joshi will take over from CP Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, who is set to retire in December 2023. Joshi will be joining the company well ahead of time for a smoother transition, the tech player said in a regulatory filing. Joshi will be serving in the role for a period of five years starting December 2023. Joshi has resigned from Infosys and his last day in the company will be June 9, 2023, but effective from March 11 he will be on leave.

“This is a running train. There will be a reasonable transition period between me and the new leader. Clearly, the assumption is that the leadership team is here to stay and I will be a part of the team which will make sure the transition happens,” Gurnani had said earlier.

Joshi brings more than two decades of experience in the IT industry. In his 22 years at Infosys, Joshi has served as its President in his last role. He started at the company as a Senior Business Development Manager in 2000. Joshi had been appointed the CEO of Infosys Mexico in 2007, where he was instrumental in the expansion of the IT company in the Latin America region. Before joining Infosys, Joshi worked at ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their corporate and investment banks.

Joshi did BA in History at Delhi University and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies. In 2019, he also attended the Harvard Kennedy School for a Global Leadership and Public Policy Program. A prominent voice on LinkedIn, Joshi posts frequently on the platform and counts over 40,000 followers.

At Infosys, Joshi was heading the company’s Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences verticals. His responsibilities included looking after Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI/automation portfolio. Joshi was also leading sales operations and transformation. He held executive responsibility for all important deals in Infosys along with the internal chief information officer duties and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.