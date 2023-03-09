Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

‘The ability to forecast demand and optimise inventory is a key competitive advantage, in today’s era of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical complexities. We are delighted to have collaborated with ZF and helped make their supply chain more resilient and intelligent by leveraging Infosys Cobalt,’ said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys.
IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday announced that it has collaborated with global technology company ZF to revamp its multi-echelon supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) and Infosys Cobalt. Infosys, through this engagement has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimisation.
This partnership will allow Infosys to leverage its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket.
The partnership is expected to help facilitate complex operations planning with complete automation of safety stock by facilitating two-way flow of business-critical data between the new platform and external system.
Infosys also said that the implementation has helped bring about advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience across ZF Aftermarket’s supply chain.
