    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Infosys margin beat, buyback drives most analysts to raise estimates

    Infosys margin beat, buyback drives most analysts to raise estimates

    Infosys margin beat, buyback drives most analysts to raise estimates
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Most analysts who cover Infosys expect the stock to react positively to its earnings.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Infosys share

    TRADE
    Majority of the analysts who track Infosys have raised their estimates and price targets on the stock after its September quarter earnings and the announcement of a Rs 9,300 crore share buyback.
    Although Bengaluru-based Infosys marginally missed estimates on the topline front, the miss was offset by a 150 basis points expansion in margins, that reversed the drop it witnessed during the June quarter.
    The company also won deals worth $2.7 billion during the quarter, which is the highest in seven quarters. Credit Suisse believes that these deal wins and hiring data suggest that the growth momentum is likely to continue going forward.
    While the brokerage expects macro headwinds to slowdown the IT services sector in the next financial year, it does not see a big impact on Infosys due to its large share of digital. CEO Salil Parekh mentioned on Thursday that 68.1 percent of Infosys' overall revenue came from digital.
    Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform rating on Infosys with a price target of Rs 1,710.
    Also Read: Infosys hired fewer employees in September quarter, fired moonlighters
    Citing the highest margin beat among peers, robust deal wins and a healthy growth outlook, Bernstein has also maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,810.
    Infosys announced its fourth share buyback in the last five years. It will buyback nearly 5 crore shares via the open market route at a price not exceeding Rs 1,850. The buyback may provide some downside support to the stock, according to CLSA. While Infosys remains the brokerage's preferred sector pick and a part of its India focus portfolio, the firm sounds cautious on low visibility on growth for the long-term.
    Despite the improvement in margins, Macquarie sees plenty of headroom in utilisation for Infosys. It has maintained its outperform rating and its price target of Rs 1,870, which is higher than the company's maximum buyback price.
    Nomura expects Infosys to continue outperforming TCS on the growth front. The brokerage is also confident of further margin recovery as it sees triggers in place for the same. The firm's buy rating on the stock has a price target of Rs 1,640.
    Also Read: Infosys does not support dual employment, fired violators in last 12 months: Salil Parekh
    UBS expects the stock to react positively to a "well-balanced quarter" from Infosys. The firm believes that the expansion in margins is enough to elicit a positive reaction in the stock with the buyback announcement being an add-on. However, the firm has maintained its neutral rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,490, which does not imply much upside from current levels.
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    InfosysInfosys Q2Infosys Q2 earningsInfosys Q2 results

    Next Article

    From ITC To Polycab: Here are Axis Securities' nine stock picks for Samvat 2079

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng