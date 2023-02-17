English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsInfosys appoints Shaji Mathew as group head of HR as Krish Shankar retires

Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as group head of HR as Krish Shankar retires

Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as group head of HR as Krish Shankar retires
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 17, 2023 6:09:38 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Infosys Ltd ended at Rs 1,583.45, down by Rs 18.50, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

IT major Infosys on Friday, February 17, said it has appointed Shaji Mathew as group head of human resources (HR), effective March 22, 2023. Mathew will be taking over from Krish Shankar, who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.

Recommended Articles

View All
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board also designated Shaji Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel.
In his current role, Mathew is Infosys' global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences. He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India.
Also Read: Angel One CEO Narayan Gangadhar announces resignation citing personal reasons
Mathew is a rank holder from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level.
Salil Parekh, CEO, and MD of Infosys, said Mathew has been with Infosys for over 30 years.
During his tenure at Infosys, Krish Shankar led the development of a strong employee value proposition and helped build a digital skills-based ecosystem, and enabled digital career paths for employees.
Also Read: GAIL looks to buy 26% stake in a US LNG export plant
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Infosys

Previous Article

Oil companies renew push for fuel price hike amid heavy losses, forex woes

Next Article

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X