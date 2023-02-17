Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as group head of HR as Krish Shankar retires

Shares of Infosys Ltd ended at Rs 1,583.45, down by Rs 18.50, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.
IT major Infosys on Friday, February 17, said it has appointed Shaji Mathew as group head of human resources (HR), effective March 22, 2023. Mathew will be taking over from Krish Shankar, who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.
Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board also designated Shaji Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel.
In his current role, Mathew is Infosys' global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences. He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India.
Mathew is a rank holder from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level.
Salil Parekh, CEO, and MD of Infosys, said Mathew has been with Infosys for over 30 years.
During his tenure at Infosys, Krish Shankar led the development of a strong employee value proposition and helped build a digital skills-based ecosystem, and enabled digital career paths for employees.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
