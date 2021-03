IT major Infosys Ltd and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Wednesday that they would cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees and their family members.

"Infosys is looking at partnering with health care providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible," Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said in an emailed statement.

For Accenture, costs for employees and dependents who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination will be covered, the company said.

The government earlier today said that it has permitted round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to speed-up the immunisation drive which received a fresh boost with the makers of the indigenous Covaxin saying it has shown an interim efficacy of 81 percent in Phase 3 clinical trials.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination started in India from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

In January, India's drugs regulator had approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for the massive inoculation drive.

(With inputs from Agencies)