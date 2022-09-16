Induslnd Bank shares rise over 4% as Sumant Kathpalia renamed MD & CEO

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Sumant Kathpalia has been reappointed IndusInd Bank managing director and CEO for an additional three years, beginning on March 24, 2023, and ending on March 23, 2026.

Shares of IndusInd Bank surged over 4 percent after the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

At 11:45 am, shares of Induslnd Bank were trading at Rs 1,247.75, up by 4.32 percent from the previous close on the BSE crossing the 52-week high of Rs Rs 1,241.85, which the stock touched on October 28, 2021.

While the Indian equities markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading with a loss of more than 1 percent. In the past three months, shares of Induslnd Bank have spiked 53 percent, as against a 15 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Sumant Kathpalia will be reappointed as the bank's managing director and CEO for an additional three years, beginning on March 24, 2023, and ending on March 23, 2026, the Board of Directors of IndusInd Bank informed during its meeting on September 15, 2022.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the Shareholders of the Bank, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Before joining IndusInd Bank, Kathpalia worked as a career banker for years at major international institutions like Citibank, Bank of America, and ABN AMRO.

He was a key member of the core executive group of IndusInd Bank that joined the company 14 years ago and was instrumental in turning the bank around.

For the April-June quarter, IndusInd Bank reported a 64.4 percent rise in its standalone net profit as compared to the corresponding period a year ago, led by a healthy increase in net interest income (NII). The bank's NII was up 15.8 percent to Rs 4,125 crore, driven by robust growth in business as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweighting' call on the shares of Induslnd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400.

According to the bank's management, the loan growth could accelerate to more than 20 percent in the financial year 2023, up from 12 percent in 2022 and 18 percent in quarter one of FY23, led by a demand recovery in vehicle financing as well as the MFI segment.

The margin is expected to remain broadly stable despite a rise in rates. The deposit growth is seen at 18-20 percent, year-on-year, aided by strong traction in new initiatives.