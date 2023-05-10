UBS sees 27% upside on IndusInd Bank, says benign corporate credit cycle, peaking rates favourable

At 1.4 times financial year 2024 price-to-book value, IndusInd Bank's shares are trading below their five-year average, according to UBS.

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd. gained over 2.5 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm UBS upgraded the stock to buy from its earlier rating of neutral.

UBS also raised its price target on the private lender to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,250 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 27 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

The brokerage believes that the benign corporate credit cycle and peaking of interest rates are favourable for IndusInd Bank. Besides that, stable corporate, commercial vehicles and microfinance cycles should support operating metrics for the lender, according to UBS.

IndusInd Bank may also report a higher Return on Assets (RoA) of 2 percent / 1.9 percent over financial year 2024-2025 led by higher pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP)-to-assets ratio, which may result in lower credit costs. Private banks generally have a PPOP-to-assets ratio between 2.7-3.2 percent, while UBS expects IndusInd's to jump to 3.4 percent during the said period.

