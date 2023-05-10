UBS sees 27% upside on IndusInd Bank, says benign corporate credit cycle, peaking rates favourable

At 1.4 times financial year 2024 price-to-book value, IndusInd Bank's shares are trading below their five-year average, according to UBS.

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd. gained over 2.5 percent on Wednesday after brokerage firm UBS upgraded the stock to buy from its earlier rating of neutral.

UBS also raised its price target on the private lender to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,250 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 27 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.