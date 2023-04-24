IndusInd Bank seeks shareholders' nod to reappoint Sumant Kathpalia as MD and CEO

Kathpalia has been with the bank since 2008 and is credited with building a consumer loans portfolio from scratch. Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,102.05, down by Rs 13.85, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said it will seek shareholders' approval for the appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of two years with effect from March 24, 2023, up to March 23, 2025.

"...this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today has decided to seek approval of Shareholders of the bank by means of an Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot for re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as a managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of IndusInd Bank," the bank said in an exchange filing.

"The Postal Ballot Notice shall be sent to the members, whose names appear in the Register of members/list of beneficial owner as received from the Depositories," the lender said.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for two years.

Kathpalia has successfully led several leadership roles in his career spanning over 30 years with a focus on driving business growth and innovation. At IndusInd Bank, he has been part of the management team that joined the bank 15 years ago and has been pivotal in turning the bank around.

Kathpalia has also been with the bank since 2008 and is credited with building a consumer loans portfolio from scratch as part of a strategy to diversify the loan book adopted by the bank. Kathpalia used to head the consumer loans vertical at ABN Amro Bank. He has also worked at Citi and Bank of America.

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,102.05, down by Rs 13.85, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.