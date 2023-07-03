IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL approves raising $1.5 bn to fund Reliance Capital acquisition

Last week, lenders of Reliance Capital voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by the Hinduja Group firm, which had made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding. Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,379.65, up by Rs 4.60, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.
IndusInd International Holdings Ltd on Monday, July 3, said its board has approved the capital raising of up to $1.5 billion to fund the Reliance Capital acquisition and increase its shareholding in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent.
IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is one of the promoters of private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd.
This comes after the administrator issued the duly signed letter of intent to IIHL to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital. Last week, lenders of Reliance Capital voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by the Hinduja Group firm, which had made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding.
Also, IIHL said it has recently acquired a majority holding in a bank in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and has also received an in-principle approval for a banking licence in Mauritius, thereby exploring options to set up a greenfield bank or consider inorganic acquisition.
IIHL Listing
Further, IIHL is likely to be listed by next year and many global sovereign or private equity funds have expressed interest in participating in the company's growth story.
Interim dividend
IIHL board has recommended a special interim dividend at the rate of 10 percent to reward its shareholders. The board has also approved a buyback scheme for partial dilution for its original shareholders at $20 (face value of $1).
Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of IIHL, said, "This strategic decision opens boundless opportunities to expand IIHL’s business horizon in India and other global geographies, in the BFSI sector. IIHL’s aspirations will not be capital constrained as raising capital for IIHL is not an issue at all."
Reliance Capital
As much as 99 percent of votes were in favour of IIHL as lenders expected to recover cash upfront of Rs 9,661 crore from the Hinduja Group entity. Besides, a cash balance with Reliance Capital of over Rs 500 crore would also go to lenders. So, all lenders are expected to receive about Rs 10,200 crore for distribution against Rs 16,000 crore principal secured debt, resulting in a 65 percent recovery for the lenders.
Voting on the IIHL resolution plan started on June 9 and ended on Thursday (June 29). The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had set a minimum bid amount of Rs 9,500 crore for the first round and Rs 10,000 crore for the second round (in April this year), with an additional Rs 250 crore for subsequent rounds.
The second round of auction was held on April 26 after the Supreme Court allowed the lenders to go ahead with the extended challenge mechanism in order to maximise the recovery from the sale of Reliance Capital's assets.
Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,379.65, up by Rs 4.60, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read