IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL approves raising $1.5 bn to fund Reliance Capital acquisition

Last week, lenders of Reliance Capital voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by the Hinduja Group firm, which had made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding. Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,379.65, up by Rs 4.60, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd on Monday, July 3, said its board has approved the capital raising of up to $1.5 billion to fund the Reliance Capital acquisition and increase its shareholding in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent.

