CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndusInd Bank promoter IIHL approves raising $1.5 bn to fund Reliance Capital acquisition

IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL approves raising $1.5 bn to fund Reliance Capital acquisition

IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL approves raising $1.5 bn to fund Reliance Capital acquisition
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 3, 2023 7:26:59 PM IST (Published)

Last week, lenders of Reliance Capital voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by the Hinduja Group firm, which had made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding. Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,379.65, up by Rs 4.60, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd on Monday, July 3, said its board has approved the capital raising of up to $1.5 billion to fund the Reliance Capital acquisition and increase its shareholding in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent.

Live TV

Loading...

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is one of the promoters of private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd.
This comes after the administrator issued the duly signed letter of intent to IIHL to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital. Last week, lenders of Reliance Capital voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by the Hinduja Group firm, which had made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X