IndusInd Bank falls over 4.5% after analysts say CEO should have received longer tenure

The bank's board had approved a three-year extension for Kathpalia and analysts were working with the same assessment.

The Reserve Bank of India granted a two-year extension to Sumanth Kathpalia as MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank. His current term is set to end on March 23.

However, analysts tracking IndusInd Bank view the development as negative for the lender.

The bank's board had approved a three-year extension for Kathpalia and analysts were working with the same assessment. No reason has been provided by India's central bank for a two-year extension or highlighted any operational concerns.

Some analysts have cut price targets for IndusInd Bank post the news while one has even gone ahead and downgraded the stock citing this development.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan has downgraded IndusInd Bank to neutral from its earlier rating of overweight. It has also cut its price target substantially to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,400 earlier.

JPMorgan cited RBI's decision to extend Kathpalia's tenure by two years instead of three as the reason behind the downgrade and expects this negative surprise to remain an overhang on the stock in the near-term.

Although Jefferies has maintained its buy rating on IndusInd Bank, it has deferred its re-rating of the stock and also cut its price target to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,600 earlier.

The firm believes that the RBI move may be a reflection on the need to see better control, liabilities and underwriting. It sees two years as a reasonable time to demonstrate progress as the bank has already made moves on these counts.

Jefferies cut its loan growth target for the next and financial year 2025 by 100 basis points but still sees 20 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the same. It also termed the stock's current valuations as attractive.

Brokerage Recommendation Price Target (Rs.) JPMorgan Downgrade To Neutral Cut to 1,060 from 1,400 Jefferies Buy (Re-rating Deferred) Cut to 1,550 from 1,600 Macquarie Outperform 1,510 Citi Buy 1,420 Morgan Stanley Overweight 1,525 Motilal Oswal Buy 1,450

Macquarie has also termed the announcement as a potential negative development, calling it contrary to their and the market expectations of a three-year extension. Kathpalia worked on stabilising the bank, focused on retail liabilities, recognised NPA issues and worked on improving the balance sheet granularity, according to Macquarie. It has maintained its outperform rating on the bank with a price target of Rs 1,510.

Motilal Oswal says that with this development out of the way, the focus is back on the bank's fundamental performance. The firm noted that IndusInd Bank has been demonstrating a healthy improvement in operating performance fueled by a pick-up in loan growth, strengthening liability franchise and improving asset quality. It expects the bank to deliver 20 percent loan growth CAGR over financial year 2023-2025. Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on IndusInd Bank with a price target of Rs 1,450.

Shares of IndusInd Bank have declined 6.5 percent this year so far.