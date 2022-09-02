IndusInd Bank, ADB join hands for Rs 560-crore supply chain financing

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 1,099.50, down by Rs 11.50, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

Private lender IndusInd Bank of Friday, September 2, said it has joined hands with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support and promote supply chain finance (SCF) solutions in India.

The lender said it has entered into a partial guarantee programme with ADB with an initial outlay of Rs 560 crore, exclusively towards promoting SCF solutions in India.

IndusInd Bank aims to grow its presence in MSME financing and this partnership will further strengthen various initiatives of the bank in this domain. With SCF being a focus area, the bank has initiated a host of strategic efforts, including the launch of new product structures for SCF, it said.

In addition to this, the bank recently launched a state-of-the-art digital portal for SCF — 'earlyCredit' — enabling 24*7 seamless processing of SCF transactions for corporates, suppliers & dealers, it added.

Commenting on the partnership Amitabh Saraff, Head of Financial Services, SME business & SCF, said, "At IndusInd Bank, we look forward to funding the entire ecosystem of a corporate entity by offering holistic SCF solutions, meeting end-to-end requirements of both corporate and their dealers/suppliers thereby being a true partner in their growth trajectory.

"Partnership with a global organisation like ADB strengthens our SCF platform, a leading provider in the country. This association will further open up opportunities for the bank to innovate and empower our clients with the best financing solutions," Saraff said.