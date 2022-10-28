Indus Towers shares drop after dubious debt provisions cross Rs 3,000 crore this year

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Shares of Indus Towers are down nearly 25 percent this year.

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. have opened lower on Friday after the company missed earnings estimates for the September quarter and also increased its provisions for "dubious debt."

The company has made a provision of Rs 1,770 crore in the September quarter against receivables from Vodafone Idea, adding to the Rs 1,232 crore it had already provided in the June quarter.

This takes the total provisions made by the company against Vodafone Idea to over Rs 3,000 crore.

Vodafone Idea responded the next day, saying that i.t is seeking softer payment terms for repayment of its dues. The telecom operator had been paying only 40 to 50 percent of the overdue for the past few months.

On the whole, Indus Towers reported a weak September quarter as its operational performance missed estimates, as did its bottomline.

However, the company's revenue of Rs 7,967 crore exceeded expectations of Rs 6,856 crore.

Net profit for the period at Rs 871.8 crore was well below the Rs 1,384 crore that the street was working with. Operating profit or EBITDA of Rs 2,812 crore also turned out to be below expectations of Rs 3,540 crore.

Margin expanded 160 basis points from last year to 35.3 percent, but was nearly 16 percentage points lower from the 51.3 percent estimate.

Chairman and Independent Director N Kumar, without diving into specifics, said that the company's financial performance continues to be impacted by collection challenges from one of the major customers.

Aside of earnings, the company's board has also approved raising a sum of Rs 2,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Shares of Indus Towers are down 1.6 percent at Rs 187.9, as of 9:45 AM. The management will be holding an analyst call at 2:30 PM this afternoon.