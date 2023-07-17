CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndraprastha Gas Genesis JV to set up smart meter plant at Rs 110 crore

Indraprastha Gas-Genesis JV to set up smart meter plant at Rs 110 crore

Indraprastha Gas-Genesis JV to set up smart meter plant at Rs 110 crore
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 17, 2023 6:25:33 PM IST (Published)

Initially, the smart meter manufacturing plant would have an installed capacity to manufacture one million meters annually and is planned to be operational by April 2024. Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 489.10, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and other cities, on Monday, July 17, said the company has set up a joint venture with Genesis Gas Solutions Private Ltd with a capex of Rs 110 crore.

The joint venture agreement is to set up an integrated smart meter manufacturing plant, the company said in an exchange filing.
Initially, the smart meter manufacturing plant would have an installed capacity to manufacture one million meters annually and is planned to be operational by April 2024.
Further, the joint venture between IGL and Genesis will have equity participation from both the partners in the ratio of 51:49 respectively, the company said.
Indraprastha Gas reported an 8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 397.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 431 crore.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,061.63 crore during the period under review, up 52 percent against Rs 2,649.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 8.8 percent to Rs 466.3 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 428.5 crore in the previous quarter.
The EBITDA margin stood at 12.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 11.5 percent in the previous quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 489.10, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Recommended Articles

View All
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X