Indra Nooyi attributes her success as PepsiCo CEO to this person

Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, recalling her early years in India, on Monday, said that her family "didn't know what business was about".

"We only knew what government jobs or working in a bank was all about. That is what everybody in our family did," said Nooyi in an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Nooyi attributes her success as a leader in the business world to her sister. “If not for my sister, I don't think I would be here because she paved the way by going to IIM-Ahmedabad and opened the doors to business," said Nooyi, as she opened up about her early life.

Thanking her sister, she further said, "Once she managed to break down that barrier, I could go to IIM-Calcutta too. So in a way, I attribute my CEO-ship at PepsiCo to her early opening of the doors for the Krishnamoorthy family to go and do whatever they wanted.”

India-born Nooyi, in her new memoir 'My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future', has covered many episodes of her life -- from her childhood in Chennai to her rise in the corporate world in the US.

She was the first woman to lead one of the world's largest corporations, PepsiCo. Nooyi was named PepsiCo CEO in 2006 and after 12 years at the helm of the global beverage major, she stepped down from the post in October 2018. While stepping down, she had cited that she wanted to spend more time with her family and give the next generation a chance to lead the firm.

