CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndoStar Capital sells Rs 915 crore corporate portfolio to Phoenix ARC

IndoStar Capital sells Rs 915 crore corporate portfolio to Phoenix ARC

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited, with backing from Brookfield and Everstone, has divested a substantial part of its corporate loan portfolio, valued at Rs 915 crore, to Phoenix ARC.

Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Aug 26, 2023 12:49:16 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
IndoStar Capital sells Rs 915 crore corporate portfolio to Phoenix ARC
Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (ICFL) has, on Friday, decided to sell part of its corporate portfolio amounting to Rs 915 crore to Phoenix ARC as a part of its realization strategy.

Share Market Live


The company, backed by Brookfield and Everstone, says the exercise will divest a substantial part of its legacy corporate loan portfolio to Phoenix ARC, in line with its focus on bolstering core retail lending operations.
The sale pertains to accounts categorised in Stage 2, signifying that the borrower's ability to repay the loan has likely deteriorated since it was granted. However, it has not yet defaulted. It involves an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) sale under the Swiss Challenge method.
As per the terms, Phoenix ARC will establish a trust to oversee the progress of real estate projects and provide potential funding for their completion. This strategic shift enables IndoStar's management to concentrate on "building its core retail lending business," it said.
Following the transaction, the share of retail lending assets in IndoStar's portfolio surged from 85 percent to around 95 percent. The company's exclusive focus on used vehicle financing has led to remarkable disbursal yields of over 18 percent, consequently enhancing the overall portfolio's yield. This emphasis on used commercial vehicles has also resulted in smaller average loan sizes, with the first quarter of FY24 seeing an average ticket size of Rs. 7.6 lakhs.
IndoStar reported a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 1.9x and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 34.4 percent for the quarter ending June 2023. Coupled with ample liquidity, these indicators provide a sturdy foundation for the company's future growth prospects.
The company on May 2 said its promoter was selling a 14.21 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 95 a share.
First Published: Aug 26, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indostar Capital FinancePhoenix ARC

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Group privacy, confusing trademark, cash seizure and more 

Legal Digest | Group privacy, confusing trademark, cash seizure and more 

Aug 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Former Zee chief Punit Goenka moves SAT against SEBI order on corporate roles amid fund allegations

Former Zee chief Punit Goenka moves SAT against SEBI order on corporate roles amid fund allegations

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Ujala Cygnus Hospitals bags Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award for providing healthcare at lower costs

Ujala Cygnus Hospitals bags Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award for providing healthcare at lower costs

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

This analyst says Chinese production cut to give a much-needed boost to metals & mining sector

This analyst says Chinese production cut to give a much-needed boost to metals & mining sector

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X