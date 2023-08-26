IndoStar Capital sells Rs 915 crore corporate portfolio to Phoenix ARC

2 Min Read
Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (ICFL) has, on Friday, decided to sell part of its corporate portfolio amounting to Rs 915 crore to Phoenix ARC as a part of its realization strategy.
The company, backed by Brookfield and Everstone, says the exercise will divest a substantial part of its legacy corporate loan portfolio to Phoenix ARC, in line with its focus on bolstering core retail lending operations.
The sale pertains to accounts categorised in Stage 2, signifying that the borrower's ability to repay the loan has likely deteriorated since it was granted. However, it has not yet defaulted. It involves an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) sale under the Swiss Challenge method.
As per the terms, Phoenix ARC will establish a trust to oversee the progress of real estate projects and provide potential funding for their completion. This strategic shift enables IndoStar's management to concentrate on "building its core retail lending business," it said.
Following the transaction, the share of retail lending assets in IndoStar's portfolio surged from 85 percent to around 95 percent. The company's exclusive focus on used vehicle financing has led to remarkable disbursal yields of over 18 percent, consequently enhancing the overall portfolio's yield. This emphasis on used commercial vehicles has also resulted in smaller average loan sizes, with the first quarter of FY24 seeing an average ticket size of Rs. 7.6 lakhs.
IndoStar reported a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 1.9x and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 34.4 percent for the quarter ending June 2023. Coupled with ample liquidity, these indicators provide a sturdy foundation for the company's future growth prospects.
The company on May 2 said its promoter was selling a 14.21 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 95 a share.
