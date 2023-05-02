IndoStar Capital Finance promoter to sell 14% stake via OFS

The floor price is set at Rs 95 per share. Shares of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd ended at Rs 123.15, up by Rs 0.100, or 0.081 percent on the BSE.

Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance on Tuesday, May 2, said its promoter is selling a 14.21 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 95 a share.

Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners II LLC propose to sell up to 1,93,40,000 equity shares representing 14.21 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in an exchange filing.

The OFS will open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, for non-retail investors and on Thursday, May 4, 2023, for retail investors and for non-retail investors, the company said.

Ten percent of the offer size will be reserved for allocation to retail Investors subject to receipt of valid bids. The unsubscribed portion of the offer shares reserved for retail investors will be available for allocation to the investors in the non-retail category who have chosen to carry forward.

A minimum of 25 percent of the offer shares will be reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, subject to receipt of valid bids at or above the floor price.

The allocation will be at or above the floor price on a price priority basis at multiple clearing prices basis, in accordance with the SEBI OFS circular, except in the case of retail investors, who will have the option to bid at the cut–off price.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is the 'selling broker' and BSE has been declared as the designated stock exchange, it added.